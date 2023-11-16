NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk has agreed to pay a $68,400 settlement for alleged record keeping violations of controlled substances, including accounted for fentanyl syringes.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that the government accused CHKD of failing to comply with various recordkeeping requirements under the Controlled Substances Act. CHKD wasn’t found liable, but did agree to settle the case.

The alleged violations happened between March 29, 2021 and December 22, 2021, when CHKD had packages of compounding prescription drugs delivered to its receiving warehouse, a location the DOJ says was not registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

One of the deliveries that CHKD couldn’t account for included 200 one-milliliter fentanyl syringes.

“The recordkeeping requirements under the CSA are designed to protect the health and safety of the public from dangers posed by highly addictive or dangerous controlled substances, such as opioids, being diverted into the illicit market, while also ensuring that patients have access to pharmaceutical controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes,” the DOJ says.

CHKD also agreed to take measures to prevent future violations in an agreement with the DEA Diversion Group.