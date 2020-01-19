Chincoteague Vol. Fire Dept. gives update on ‘swamp cancer’ affecting ponies

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department gave a quick update Sunday afternoon about a ‘swamp cancer’ that killed at least one pony.
According to the statement, Pythiosis, also known as ‘Swamp Cancer’, plagued the area for the past couple of years.
Officials say vaccination reports have been encouraging, but that they need to continue to vaccinate over the next 2-3 years to tell better if this vaccine is effective tool.
They add that during the spring round-up, there will be screening done to the herd. Officials can then test those blood samples for the disease.
