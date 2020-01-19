Chincoteague Vol. Fire Dept. gives update on ‘swamp cancer’ affecting ponies

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA – JULY 29: Wild ponies are herded into the Assateague Channel during the annual pony swim event from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on July 29, 2015 in Chincoteague, Virginia. Wild ponies were rounded up on the national wildlife refuge and herded across the channel to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire […]

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department gave a quick update Sunday afternoon about a ‘swamp cancer’ that killed at least one pony.

According to the statement, Pythiosis, also known as ‘Swamp Cancer’, plagued the area for the past couple of years.

Officials say vaccination reports have been encouraging, but that they need to continue to vaccinate over the next 2-3 years to tell better if this vaccine is effective tool.

They add that during the spring round-up, there will be screening done to the herd. Officials can then test those blood samples for the disease.

