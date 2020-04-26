Chincoteague Police searching for a missing woman

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Chincoteague Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman who has been missing for almost one week.

Jennifer Rae Barnes is a 42-year-old white female who was last seen around midnight on Thursday, April 16 on Chincoteague Island. She was reported missing on Saturday, April 18.

Barnes is described as 5’ 6” in height, weighing about 100 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chincoteague is an island near Wallops Island — north of Hampton Roads — and police officials said they are following up on every lead.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 757-336-3155.

