Childcare survey created to help solve needs in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Since the pandemic began, the childcare system has been stressed, and so have a number of families. That’s why EVMS Minus 9 to 5 and Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula are working together to find ways to solve some of the child care needs families are experiencing, especially with the added stress of schools beginning virtually.

The organizations created a short survey for parents in Hampton Roads with children under the age of 13. Questions range from your child care needs to what types of child care you’re most interested in, to challenges you’ve had since the pandemic started.

1,700 people have taken the survey so far, but organizers say the more people who take the survey the better, so they can get a true look at the needs in each city and county. Then, they can start working on the best plans to help families.

“We’re not going to be able to next week say, ‘Here’s a great new solution to this problem,’ but we can, as a community, start to think about what are some immediate things that we can do, what are some longer term solutions, and then what does our childcare system in Hampton Roads really need to look like? Where are the ways that we can better support families?” said Jane Glasgow of EVMS Minus 9 to 5.

To take the survey, click here.

It’s important to note, you only have until Friday to take the survey. You will not be asked for any identifying information.

EVMS is also hosting a virtual event Wednesday night focused on meeting child care needs in a pandemic. It begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube pages. You’ll hear from healthcare professionals, early child care experts and others working to explore alternative childcare solutions. They’ll discuss options for parents and respond to your questions.

