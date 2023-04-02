PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A child was rescued Sunday afternoon after a reported drowning at Portsmouth City Park, officials say.

The child was conscious when Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services and Portsmouth Police responded to the park around 2:05 p.m. Patrons at the park had rescued the child and started CPR before EMS arrived, per Battalion Chief Andy Creekmore with Portsmouth Fire Rescue.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for further treatment and one of the rescuers was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the rescue.

No other information on the reported drowning has been released at this time. Check back for updates.