NASSAWADOX, Va. (WAVY) — A child died Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash on Route 13 near Bayford Road in Northampton County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 9108 Lankford Highway, just south of Bayford Road.

Police didn’t not have many details, but said a juvenile passenger died from injuries in the crash. They did not specify the child’s age.

The crash was first reported just after 8:30 a.m. and as of 11:45 a.m. troopers were still investigating.

