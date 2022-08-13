NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country.

“Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he said.

Chief Drew said there is a decrease in homicides in the city, but an increase in shootings. In the past few weeks, there have been multiple shootings in the city,

“What happens sometimes is when an individual fires right? In rounds, if you fire in a crowd, individuals that you have no issue with are in danger,” Chief Drew said.

A shooting Friday night left one man dead and another injured.

On August 6, police responded to the Aqueduct Apartments and found a man and woman shot.

A week before there was a double shooting on Willow Drive. 10 On Your Side spoke with neighbors about the late-night shooting.

“Watching TV and heard gunfire. Pop, pop, pop, pop, I heard several of them,” said Robert Scott, a Newport News resident, after the Willow Drive shooting.

Two men were hurt and Smith said his ’89 Corolla had bullet holes in all of its windows.

Chief Drew said he has an idea of some solutions to curb the violence.

“What I would like is for people to put down their firearms and work on de-escalation,” he said.

Chief Drew wants people to walk away instead of resorting to violence. He said these incidents bring fear into the community.

“I don’t want that. I don’t want the perception of fear. I don’t want people afraid in these communities,” Drew said.

He said it’s not just the victims who are affected, but the community, and even his officers are affected by the violence. Chief Drew hopes his message and community events like the InTouch Community Basketball Tournament event Saturday morning will stop some of these shootings.

Police are still looking for information on Friday’s shooting and the two others. If you have any information, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.