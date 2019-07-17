Chicago firm Hillard Heintze selected to conduct Virginia Beach shooting independent investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Virginia Beach officials selected the contractor that will conduct the independent investigation into the municipal center shooting.

Hillard Heintze, a security risk management firm in Chicago, was the winning group, a city source confirmed with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox.

“While all 15 firms had various strengths myself and two others from within my office all independently determined that Hillard Heintze offered the best value in regards to quality, expertise, and price all components of a best value contract,” said city auditor Lyndon Remias in an email to city leaders. “The firm’s proposal was detailed and addressed every component of the resolution. In addition, Hillard Heintze is also on the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule which means they have a record of past performance, healthy financials, and are in good standing with the Federal Government.”

Hillard Heintz website says specializes in threat assessment, workplace violence prevention, open source intelligence and threat monitoring. 15 bids received and obviously the city auditor team thought this company provided the best for what city wants accomplished. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) July 17, 2019

Here’s the full list of firms that submitted bids:

Augustus Global, Harwood Heights, Illinois Chris Swecker Law, Charlotte, North Carolina CNA, Arlington, Virginia DLA Piper, LLC, Washington, D.C. FH + H, PLLC, Tysons, Virginia Fishwick & Associates, Roanoke, Virginia Freeh Group International Solutions, LLC, Wilmington, Delaware Gentry Locke Attorney, Roanoke, Virginia Hillard Heintze, Chicago, Illinois Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, New York, N.Y. Police Foundation, Washington, D.C. Professional Investigations, Williamsburg, Virginia SIGMA Threat Management Associates LLC, Alexandria, Virginia The Volkov Law Group LLC, Washington, D.C. Wolcott|Rivers|Gates Attorneys at Law, Virginia Beach

Remias says Hillard Heintze’s team will include 11 people.

Four former Secret Service agents will “review of security policies, procedures and practices. Physical security assessment of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.”

Two law enforcement officers: A former police chief from a large city in California and a deputy chief from a large city in Texas will “review all issues relating to police response and obstacles faced.”

Two attorneys: The duo includes a general counsel of the firm and a Supreme Court of Virginia certified mediator that specializes in human resources issues.

Two certified fraud examiners: The city says the two are “skilled in forensic auditing and will perform a thorough data footprint of shooter and data mining.”

A mental health expert (a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist) “will conduct a retrospective indirect threat assessment and risk evaluation of the shooter.”

Families of the victims, as well as local and state leaders have pushed for an investigation into the events leading up to the massacre.

They will look at things such as the emails the gunman sent before the shooting and his employment history.

The city auditors say their number one priority is transparency.

This is a breaking development, and this story will be updated.