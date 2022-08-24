CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Hampton Roads has produced world champion track athletes for decades and the next one to keep an eye on is a 16-year-old rising Junior at Indian River High School.

Brianna Taylor has established herself as one of the top sprinters in the nation in her age division.

Selby won the Class 5 state championship in the 100 meters and then made a name for herself on an even bigger stage when she won the 100 meters at the AAU National Championships in Greensboro.

She also happens to be learning one of the best, former world champion Andre Cason from Virginia Beach.

Cason is trying to help groom Selby’s talents in a sport that wasn’t even her first choice.

“When I was in sixth grade I didn’t make the basketball team and I was sad,” Selby said. “So I went out for track and made it and the kids in the higher grades than me, I was faster than them so I started doing track.”

And with a new sport has been a list of growing accomplishments.

“I like the winning part and getting medals,” Selby added.

Her medal count is around 80, and Cason says there will be plenty more to come.

“She believes in herself and now knows that she belongs in the world of track and field,” Cason said. “I see Brianna Selby competing for a major shoe company and competing for the United States.”