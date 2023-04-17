CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police are searching for a missing teenager.

Destiny Ayala-Patterson, 16, was reported missing by her family on March 28. Her family held a press conference on Monday, April 17, during which they said surveillance video showed Destiny leave Indian River High School that day before the end of classes. She got into a sedan with an adult man.

Chesapeake police confirmed to WAVY they tracked that man down. He cooperated with officers, and Destiny wasn’t found with him. Chesapeake police said they are actively investigating and following every lead in Destiny’s case. At this time, they do not consider her endangered.

Destiny’s parents, Cristina Figueroa-Patterson and Joseph Patterson, said their daughter has dealt with mental and behavior health issues, especially after her grandmother died. She has run away from home three times, but always returned quickly. They have actively sought treatment for Destiny and are worried about her safety.

“To Destiny: You are my first-born daughter. You’re the one that made me a father. I know that you’re out here, and just know that I love you, and we’re ready for you to be home,” Joseph Patterson said.

Her mother described Destiny as witty, determined, and afraid of letting anyone down.

“My message to my daughter is, if you can hear me and you know that we’re looking for you and you feel that maybe you’ve messed up too bad to come home or there’s no come back from this, I want you to know you can always come home, and you’ll always be our girl,” Cristina Figueroa-Patterson said.

According to Chesapeake Schools, Destiny was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse, jeans, and a heart-shaped ring on her right hand. She is a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Destiny’s whereabouts should contact the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

