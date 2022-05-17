CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Local teens will a have chance to get free membership at YMCA of South Hampton Roads this summer.

The program will run from June to August. Teens looking to receive a free membership will need to fill out a quick, easy online membership form (or, they can come to a YMCA of South Hampton Roads location with

their parent or guardian to complete the form). Then, the Y will send a text to their parent or guardian to sign their participant waiver.

The initiative is made possible through the Sponsor–a–Teen Program where community members donate $25 a month (or $75 for the summer). To make a donation, CLICK HERE.

This summer, teens at the Y can look forward to pick-up sports like basketball and volleyball,

social activities, teen fitness classes and training, special pool hours just for teens, summer

service projects, and even job opportunities.