WWII veteran celebrates 94th birthday with parade

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of World War II veteran didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from celebrating his 94th birthday.

Clarence Johnson, who was born on May 13, 1926, sat in front of his home with his wife, Darlene, as cars paraded by on Wednesday.

“It makes that old heart pump a little faster,” he said about his excitement of seeing his loved ones.

Johnson was born and raised in Missouri and joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old. He saw action in the Pacific theater.

“A lot of those boys didn’t come back, so I was fortunate, very fortunate,” he said.

After the war, Johnson spent 13 months stationed in Guam before he was assigned to destroyers that recovered astronauts’ re-entry to Earth from space.

“I was responsible for the procurement and maintenance and distribution of all the retrieval equipment up and down the East Coast, from Newport, Rhode Island, to Mayport, Florida,” he said.

Johnson was also able to meet the astronauts.

“I met the astronauts. The first seven astronauts. I had the privilege of seeing them or meeting them. I worked with two or three of them at training. That was a blessing,” he said.

After serving in the Navy for 21 years, he got out and worked for the government. Johnson says he’s had a blessed life and never thought he would make it to 94.

He says he feels great, despite getting out of rehab for his legs last week, and is grateful for all those who came by to wish him a happy birthday.

“It makes you feel good. It really does, ” Johnson said. “I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

