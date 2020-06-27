Woman sustains possible life-threatening injuries in Chesapeake shooting Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot multiple times and has possible life-threatening injuries after an incident Friday evening in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 100 block of Gainsborough Square around 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

Once police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot several times.

The person who shot her is described as a black male with short hair and a blue mask. He was wearing a green shirt with a traffic vest and blue jeans.

Police say he ran off on foot toward Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, which briefly went into lockdown, hospital officials confirmed. The lockdown at the hospital was lifted after police searched the area.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area but could not locate the man.

The woman was taken to a hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”

There is no additional information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: