CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured late Thursday.

At around 11:50 p.m, police responded to a 21-year-old woman who had been shot in the 1700 block of Acorn Street.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.