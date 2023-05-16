CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A convenience store employee was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after shots rang out in the parking lot.

Chesapeake Police responded to the business in the 800 block of Canal Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a report of several people arguing outside. Before officers arrived, some members of the group left in a vehicle and fired several shots as they drove away.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed to WAVY that the injured woman worked at the business and was inside at the time she was shot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.