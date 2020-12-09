Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Chesapeake, police searching for black SUV

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Chesapeake.
Police say it happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Whistle Town Road and Fernham Lane. The woman was found with serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
Police didn’t have additional information about the suspect vehicle, but said it was a black SUV. The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
