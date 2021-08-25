Woman sentenced for setting Chesapeake home on fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman will spend four years and six months behind bars on several for arson in Chesapeake.

Tamika Lawson pleaded guilty to charges of abuse/child neglect and arson of an occupied dwelling in May. She was sentenced to 11 years with six years and six months suspended on Tuesday.

She will be on supervised probation for five years.

The fire happened in September 2020 on Gregg Street.

Three people were hurt.

