Woman reported missing in Chesapeake last seen on Jan. 18, may be in Peninsula area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman last seen by her family on January 18 has been reported missing in Chesapeake.

In a press release, Chesapeake police said at this time they don’t believe Mardy Ruth Martinez is in danger. They said she was reported missing from the 1200 block of Plantation Lakes Circle in Chesapeake, and she might be in the Hampton/Newport News area.

The 35-year-old is described as about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Weir with Chesapeake police.