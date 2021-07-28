Woman reported missing in Chesapeake found safe

UPDATE: Green was found safe, police said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake detectives are searching for Moriah Green, who was last seen on Saturday, July 24.

Police say she left her home in the 1800 block of Shelldrake Ct. around 8:30 p.m. to walk her dog and never returned. The dog was found tied to a light pole near her house and she hasn’t contacted friends or family.

No other details are available in the case, but police said this is uncharacteristic behavior for Green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.