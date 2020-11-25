Woman injured in South Norfolk house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman suffered burn injuries during a house fire in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

According to a fire department spokesman, firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue around 12:48 a.m. for a house fire. It took fire crews nine minutes to get to the scene and when they arrived they found the house engulfed in flames.

Paramedics took a woman who lived in the home to a local hospital with burn injuries. Her pet cat died in the fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour.

Jennifer Holtom, the woman’s daughter, told WAVY her mom escaped the flames. Then a neighbor found her outside on the ground and pulled her across the street to safety.

“Thank you so much to that person … I’m just so thankful that she got out.”

Holtom says she will will spend Thanksgiving in the hospital.

“She lost everything … she literally has nothing.”

Her family is accepting donations of any kind.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

