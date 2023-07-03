CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A woman and infant were among several people injured in a Chesapeake crash following a police pursuit Monday afternoon in the area of George Washington Highway and Gilmerton Road in Chesapeake, police said.

Chesapeake Police officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Freeman Avenue around 2:34 p.m., but it did not stop, and police pursued the vehicle. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle around 2:48 p.m., police said.

A woman in the uninvolved vehicle has serious injuries and the Chesapeake Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the vehicle, police said, while the infant in that vehicle was removed and taken from a local hospital.

The Chesapeake Accident Reconstruction Team has been activated to investigate the crash, police said.

The driver of the vehicle being pursued by police has been apprehended and faces criminal charges in connection to the pursuit and crash, police said. The driver of that vehicle and several of the remaining people in that vehicle were also taken to local hospitals for treatment.

George Washington Highway will be closed in both directions in the area of the crash while police investigate.

