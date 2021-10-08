Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Chesapeake Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night in Chesapeake.
Police said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard.
Officers arrived to find a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. She died on impact.
All parties remained on scene and no charges were pending, police said at 11:30 p.m.
Investigators were still on scene at that time. The southbound lanes were closed between Knell’s Ridge Boulevard and Medical Parkway.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.