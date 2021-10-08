Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Chesapeake Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night in Chesapeake.

Police said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. She died on impact.

All parties remained on scene and no charges were pending, police said at 11:30 p.m.

Investigators were still on scene at that time. The southbound lanes were closed between Knell’s Ridge Boulevard and Medical Parkway.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.