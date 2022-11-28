CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following an apparent domestic-related incident in Chesapeake late Sunday evening.

Chesapeake police say they responded to an apartment around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard for a welfare check.

Once they got to the scene, officers found a woman dead and an injured man who was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say they believe the incident was domestic-related. There is no threat to the public.

