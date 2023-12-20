CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating an incident that left a woman dead after her car was found in a lake.

Police say they received a call on Dec. 19 at approximately 11:13 p.m. for a vehicle in a lake near the intersection of Hillcrest Parkway and Edinburgh Parkway.

Fire and police crews arrived on scene and were able to locate the vehicle in the lake. The Chesapeake Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team also arrived at the scene and recovered an adult female inside of the vehicle.

The woman was transferred to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Chesapeake police are still investigating this incident.