CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars.

Police arrested 24-year-old Na’kia Tyler-Miller Sunday. She is charged with DWI first offense and felony destruction of property. She is being held on $3,500 bond.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Tyler-Miller was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of North Battlefield Boulevard when the car she was driving “left the road way” and crashed into two vehicles in the Firestone parking lot and damaged the fence at the Red Bones restaurant.

Na’kia Tyler Miller (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Police)

The two cars hit a 2009 Honda CR-V and a 2018 BMW Mini Cooper, both belonging to Back Roads Automotive owner, Jay Sawyer.

“Everybody keeps coming by and asking me what happened ’cause a lot of people in Great Bridge know that I own the place,” Sawyer told WAVY.

He also told us that he had just purchased the vehicles about a week ago. They were at Firestone awaiting inspection.

“Now they’re sitting down there totaled and I’m paying interest on cars that are sitting down there totaled,” he said.

Battlefield is usually a busy stretch of road, except, Sawyer said, in the middle of the night.

“It’s a good thing for her too, because nobody else was on the road for her to hit,” Sawyer said, “so she went through their parking lot and hit our cars, but who knows where she would have ended up if she hadn’t hit our cars.”

Sawyer hopes Tyler-Miller’s insurance will cover his losses. All things considered, he’s taking it pretty well.

“It’s really not that big of a deal right – the cars will get replaced- its OK,” Sawyer said. “It’s just the headache that follows ’cause of one person’s negligence. It’s something that could have been avoided and that’s what’s frustrating.”