Woman and her children accused of assaulting juvenile at Chesapeake rec center

Barresa Saunders, 34, and Oreona Poteat, along with Saunders’ juvenile son, are accused of assaulting a juvenile in Chesapeake on Jan. 25, 2020.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A mother and her children are accused of assaulting a juvenile at a Chesapeake recreation center in January, police say.

Barresa Saunders, 34, her daughter, 18-year-old Oreona Poteat, and her juvenile son allegedly assaulted a juvenile at the South Norfolk Recreation Center on Jan. 25.

Chesapeake Police Department Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski could not tell 10 On Your Side why the fight occurred, but did say it was part of an “ongoing dispute.” The juvenile who was allegedly attacked sought medical treatment after the assault.

Kosinski confirmed that Saunders’ juvenile son has been criminally charged and said Saunders and Poteat are both charged with assault by mob and contributing the delinquency or abuse of a child.

Kosinski did not tell 10 On Your Side the ages of either juvenile involved in the fight.

Saunders and Poteat were arrested on Feb. 4 and are being held in the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

Latest Posts: