Winners of annual Bra-ha-ha announced Friday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The winners of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s 13th-annual Bra-ha-ha event were announced Friday night.

While the awards ceremony was held virtually for the first time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it didn’t cut down on the fun.

The winners of the $1,000 grand prize this year are Nancy Parr, Amy Floriano and Stephanie Pass of the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

This year had 79 entries in 12 award categories. A winner was selected for each category.

“The Bra-ha-ha is known as a seriously uplifting event and meant to raise awareness of breast cancer, to honor those who have won their fight and to remember those who lost their battle. All winners were chosen by a local panel of judges and modeled by breast cancer survivors during the final minutes of the evening,” Friday’s news release said.

The bras will be auctioned off online from Friday night until Nov. 10.

Those interested in bidding on a bra and seeing the available entries can click here. Other items are also available, such as a week in the Outer Banks, a Chef’s Dinner for 10, experiences, baskets, gift cards, hand crafted items and more.

Funds raised by the competition and auction are used for mammograms for uninsured and under-insured community members. They also fund advanced breast health technology at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, according to a foundation news release.

The bras will be on display at Dillard’s of Greenbrier Mall from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and and in Center Court at Lynnhaven Mall from Nov. 3-10.

For information on free mammograms, visit the Bra-ha-ha website.

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation)

13th-annual Bra-ha-ha winner. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation)

BELOW: Click here to watch the awards ceremony.

