Wedding venue closes, sending couples scrambling

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A local wedding venue will be shutting its doors soon, leaving some couples excited about one of the happiest days of their lives in the middle of a nightmare instead.

The couples received an email earlier this week from Noah’s Event Venue in Chesapeake saying the business was closing in a month.

As a result, the phone inside Virginia Beach’s newest wedding venue, The Gala 417, has been ringing off the hook the past couple days.

“It’s been really crazy,” said owner Amberly Ferguson. “We are just trying to accommodate everybody.”

The calls from been coming from desperate couples, who have just found out their wedding venue, Noah’s was closing.

“We are working with people as much as we can and finding out what can do to help these brides,” Ferguson added.

One of the brides is Julia Giannone.

“Noah’s seem to fit our idea of our wedding perfectly,” said Giannone.

Julia and husband-to-be Michael Morgan got engaged in February 2018 and booked Noah’s shortly after that.

“We drove all over Virginia looking at different venues,” added Giannone.

Noah’s will close just three days before their wedding.

“It is out deepest regret that we inform you that Noah’s of Chesapeake will close its doors on October 31st, 2019,” the email read.

Like many other brides, Julia has been scrambling to find a place. She also wonders what will happen to the $6,000 she gave to Noah’s. She isn’t sure she will see any of that money.

“I was completely drained and aggravated, because we thought we had everything finalized and good to go,” Giannone said.

Fortunately, she found a new spot at the Gala 417. It’s a new place to make memories. She is one of the lucky ones.

“I really can’t truly imagine what they are going through,” Ferguson added.

Noah’s has 42 locations around the country. The company has filed for bankruptcy.

10 On Your Side spoke with staff at Noah’s in Chesapeake and we were told a manager would be in touch with us.

