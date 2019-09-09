‘We will not stop until he is caught:’ The Egg Bistro in Chesapeake offers $3,000 cash reward following robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Egg Bistro location in Chesapeake is offering a $3,000 reward to whomever can help its staff identify a suspect after it was robbed.

Stated in a Facebook post by the restaurant’s page, the robbery reportedly happened on Sunday, August 25 around 4:45 in the afternoon.

The robbery happened when the restaurant was closed and no guests were inside. The suspect in question went into a back door with a gun and entered the office before leaving with an undetermined amount of cash in hand.

The restaurant claimed the suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall and weigh around 175-pounds. The suspect did not appear to have facial hair or obvious tattoos.

During the robbery, the suspect wore ripped jeans and sunglasses along with a hoodie.

The restaurant has offered a cash reward of $3,000 to whomever can help them bring the suspect to proper authorities.

The Egg Bistro in Chesapeake was robbed at gun point on Sunday August 25 at 4:45 pm. The restaurant was closed at this… Posted by The Egg Bistro on Monday, September 9, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.