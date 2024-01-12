CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior day, his 15-year-old granddaughter is honoring the late civil rights leader.

Yolanda Renee King recently published a children’s book titled We Dream a World: Carrying the Light from my Grandparents.

Revered King was assassinated in 1968, robbing Yolanda of the opportunity to meet him.

His wife, Coretta Scott King, worked tirelessly as a civil rights advocate throughout her life. Following Kings death, she continued his work to have MLK day recognized nationally.

Now, their only granddaughter is paying tribute to both of her grandparents writing, “Granddaddy and Grandma… You had a dream we would be judged by what’s in our hearts, not by the color of our skin. You were gone before I came into this world, but that dream — and so many others — lives deep inside me.”

The teen wrote the book to inspire the next generation.

To display a hopeful and bright future, award-winning watercolor artist Nicole Tadgell was selected to illustrate the story. Tadgell’s work includes more than 30 children’s books.

Cover for We Dream a World

“I was very flattered and honored to be asked to illustrate the book,” said Tadgell. “I was interested after I read the manuscript. That was really what inspired me because she her words very moving, very poetic, very inspirational.”

Tadgel explains to 10 On Your Side at her home office in Chesapeake. She looked at pictures of the iconic couple.

“I try to immerse myself in the {time} period. While I was working on those images, I would listen to music from the time and at the images. Especially when illustrating Dr. King and Coretta as a couple, they were so sweet. I could really see the love between them in the photographs that I saw.

She even took a trip to Washington D.C. to visit the National Museum of African American History and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

“There is so much richness to African American history and culture, especially the civil rights period. It was really humbling to see how much I didn’t know. It blows my mind how much sorrow and grief there is. And how heavy that is a burden for our children. It gives me great hope and inspiration to see young, strong people like Yolanda rising up.”

She adds Dr. Kings 1963 ‘I Have a Dream’ speech which most resonates with her.

“The sentence that stands out the most to me, is when he talked about having his children hand in hand. Black children and white children being friends and being judged by not the color of their skin, but the content of their character. That really resonated deep within me, especially for this book,” she explains. “While I was drawing and painting these illustrations. I wanted the content of my character and the content of Yolanda’s words to drive what I was drawing and painting. I wanted to show a huge wide diversity of children in their ages, their races, gender, weight, activities, interests, passions. All the things that make us individual people and make us all human.”