'We cannot sleep': Six women from Chesapeake split $1 million lottery prize

Chesapeake

The “Lucky 6” from Chesapeake wins big (photo: Virginia Lottery)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The ‘Lucky 6’ from Chesapeake are ringing in the New Year with a winning million-dollar lottery ticket.

“We cannot eat,” said Mildred Rubio, one of the winners. “We cannot sleep!”

The six women are lifelong friends from Chesapeake but have never played the raffle together as a group… until now. They bought their ticket on Cedar Road in Chesapeake.

That ticket actually turned out to be one of four $1 million winning tickets in the New Year’s Day drawing. One other ticket was bought in Hampton Roads, but the last two came from Alexandria and Stuarts Draft.

Six tickets also won $100,000 each in the same drawing. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Those tickets, as well as all the tickets, bought for the 40 drawings since October generated more than $18 million in profit for K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

