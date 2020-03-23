‘We aren’t walking in fear, we have hope in Jesus’: Local church hosts first drive-in service

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local church in Hampton Roads looked more like a drive-in movie theater Sunday morning as they worked to practice social distancing.

In light of the coronavirus, Kingdom Life of Chesapeake was able to host its service in a close to normal fashion by utilizing its parking lot.

The group allowed community members to pull-up and tune-in to their service broadcasted through car radios. Those who felt comfortable were invited to roll their windows down to take in fresh air and the good word.

For several hours, Pastor T. Wayne Daniels spoke on hope, fear and religion surrounding coronavirus concerns in the community.

For those who couldn’t make the service, the entire event was live-streamed on their social media.

Kingdom Life Church hopes to host the drive-in services every Sunday as long as they need to, rain or shine.

For updates on those future services, you can follow their Facebook page.

