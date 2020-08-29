WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Mt. Pleasant Road, Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded just before 4 p.m. to the area of  Mount Pleasant Road and Centerville Turnpike for the incident.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported that the vehicle fire was not near any structures or other exposure. The incident was handled by a single-engine company.  

No injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.

