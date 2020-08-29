CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded just before 4 p.m. to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Centerville Turnpike for the incident.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported that the vehicle fire was not near any structures or other exposure. The incident was handled by a single-engine company.
No injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.
Latest News
- WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Mt. Pleasant Road, Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake
- VB Police: Child accidentally shot himself after finding loaded firearm
- ODU students move to campus for first day of fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic
- Thunderstorms Saturday evening before it cools down
- Veteran North Carolina middle school teacher resigns amid remote learning