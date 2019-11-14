WATCH: Kindergartners go on shopping spree at Kroger for a good cause

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A group of kindergartners were able to purchase 141 items to donate to those in need during a shopping trip to Kroger Thursday.

The kindergartners took a field trip to the Kroger at 309 Battlefield Blvd S with money they had each earned at home doing chores, according to a news release from Primrose School at Cahoon Commons.

The items they collected during their shopping trip would go toward their Caring and Giving Food Drive, which provides food to the Foodbank of Southeastern & Eastern Shore.