Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

WATCH: Kindergartners go on shopping spree at Kroger for a good cause

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A group of kindergartners were able to purchase 141 items to donate to those in need during a shopping trip to Kroger Thursday.

The kindergartners took a field trip to the Kroger at 309 Battlefield Blvd S with money they had each earned at home doing chores, according to a news release from Primrose School at Cahoon Commons.

The items they collected during their shopping trip would go toward their Caring and Giving Food Drive, which provides food to the Foodbank of Southeastern & Eastern Shore.

  • Photo courtesy of Primrose School at Cahoon Commons.
  • Photo courtesy of Primrose School at Cahoon Commons.
  • Photo courtesy of Primrose School at Cahoon Commons.
  • Photo courtesy of Primrose School at Cahoon Commons.
  • Photo courtesy of Primrose School at Cahoon Commons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10