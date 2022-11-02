CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Warwick High School’s Assistant Principal of Operations was arrested Wednesday on sex crimes against children.

According to online court records, 45-year-old Jason Michael Taylor was arrested on Wednesday on six counts of indecent liberties with children, six counts of sodomy, and one count of rape by force.

Jason Michael Taylor

Court records show that these charges date back to 2015 through 2017.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the charges and when Taylor is due in court.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.