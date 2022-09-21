Whether you want to walk, jog or run a Turkey Trot this year, it’s important to train, so you’re ready for the day of the 5K.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Residents from both Chesapeake and Virginia Beach will take part in the Walk to End Alzheimers event, put on by the Southeastern Virginia Chapter, on September 24.

According to a news release, the walk will kick off with the opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m., followed by the beginning of the walk at 10 a.m. The walk will take place at Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive.

Those participating in the walk will also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s by joining in on the Promise Garden ceremony, which signifies everyone’s solidarity in the fight against the disease.

For more information about the walk or how to register, click here.