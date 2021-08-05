VSP investigate overturned tractor-trailer in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to police, a tractor-trailer overturned around 1 p.m. on the southbound ramp of I-664 to eastbound Route 58.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old Andre Gaines, was exceeding a safe speed on the ramp when he lost control of the trailer. At that point, the trailer pulled to the left side and caused the vehicle to overturn.

Gaines was transported to Norfolk General with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been charged with reckless driving.