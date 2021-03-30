VSP: 2 suspects exit vehicle, flee scene following traffic stop on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they are currently searching for two suspects who fled the scene following a traffic stop on I-664 in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, a state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the northbound lanes of I-664 at the Bowers Hills interchange.

Sgt. Anaya said two suspects got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officials say they are currently looking for the two individuals. The situation remains ongoing.

