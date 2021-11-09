Voting now open as Chesapeake’s Lana Scott continues journey on ‘The Voice’

Chesapeake’s Lana Scott performances during the knockout rounds on NBC’s “The Voice.” (Courtesy of NBC)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a live performance from Chesapeake’s Lana Scott Monday night, voting is now open on NBC’s “The Voice.”

On Monday, Scott wowed the audience with a performance of Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl.”

After she sang, Coach Blake Shelton said he could not be more proud of Scott and her performance.

People can now vote for their favorite contestant on the show. Voting is open until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Scott recently moved on to the live playoffs round of “The Voice” after being chosen by Shelton over Carson Peters to move on from the knockout round.

Scott recently spoke with the Hampton Roads Show about her journey. You can watch their interview here.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on WAVY-TV 10.

