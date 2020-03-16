Volunteers teach inmates about faith, finances through new Chesapeake City Jail program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Mike Dillender is a financial adviser who teaches a class all about managing your money.

“It’s the whole breath and scope of managing your income and expenses, debt, what’s an appropriate level of debt to have, just making sure folks don’t fall into the typical traps like pay day lenders for example,” Dillender said.

However, on Thursday evenings, the backdrop to his class changes to white brick walls and the students to women locked up at the Chesapeake City Jail.

One of the inmates, Charlotte Everett, says they’re only 4 classes into the 12-week program and she’s learned a lot.

“I really looked at my savings at home, for example, I spend $2 every morning at a store for coffee. That’s $14 a week. For $8 I can buy a can and that’ll last me a whole month,” Everett explained.

The program is also about getting closer to God. It’s run by volunteers at Grace Presbyterian Church in Chesapeake — Dillender is also a ruling elder there.

“‘Jesus is making all things new’ is integrated into every unit and every chapter of these lessons,” Dillender stated.

Major Christopher Pascal with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says they partnered with the volunteers with the goal of cutting down on recidivism.

“It’s definitely not a good place to be, but the faith portion from what we’ve been told, helps them look to God first, and that relying on God will bring everything together with the financial responsibility as well so by being taught how to combine the two it puts them in a better position when they leave,” Pascal said.

Everett believes this class positions the women to get out, and not come back.

“I think people would be more apt to go find a home church, go find an NA or AA group, find that support out there they need,” she said.

“My gut instinct tells me that this will have a powerful impact on them, but only time can tell,” Dillender said.