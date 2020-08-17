Virtual career fair to be held Tuesday for veterans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Many things have gone virtual in the pandemic, including job fairs.

On Tuesday, Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military will host the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans. It will be done all online.

“It’s open to all active duty transitioning military members, military veterans [who] may have been out of the workforce, National Guard, reserves and, of course, our spouses,” said Chris Stevens, senior vice president with Recruit Military.

It’s free. All you have to do is sign up online ahead of time, add your resume and add yourself to the specific event, which is happening Tuesday. Stevens says he thinks by Tuesday morning, the 77 companies already signed up could increase to 85.

“USAA hiring across the board, ADT the security firm, Defense Information Systems Agencies. So we have some government contractors, Martin Marietta, real local, the Navy exchange is hiring and Smithfield foods is hiring a lot of people,” said Stevens.

So far, Stevens says there are more than 1,800 pre-registered military veterans, active-duty members and spouses signed up. The virtual event runs Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to join the virtual job fair, they do have a webinar on their website that starts at noon Tuesday, which will show job seekers how they navigate the event virtually.

For more information : https://recruitmilitary.com/

