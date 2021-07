CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police announced their plan to host a community day at a Chesapeake church this week.

On Saturday, July 24, police are gathering at the New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the event.

They say the community can stop by for refreshments and meet law enforcement officials.

Visitors will have the opportunity to talk with K-9 units, the Search & Rescue Team, and Criminal Investigators.

