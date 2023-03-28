UPDATE: Wilson has been safely located in Chesapeake, according to police.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police are looking for 83-year-old Paul L. Wilson who has been missing since 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.

Wilson was last seen at his home in the 2700 block of Border Road in Chesapeake.

Wilson is 5’11”, and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes and black and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a baseball hat with the words “KING” on the front.

Wilson suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/BENckwc0ab — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) March 28, 2023

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wilson, contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.