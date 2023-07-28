CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say they are investigating a shooting Friday morning in Chesapeake.

According to VSP, Chesapeake police responded to the shooting around 9:50 a.m. at the Route 17/I-64/I-464 interchange. Police say the shooting involved one vehicle striking several other vehicles.

Just before 10:50 a.m., VSP said they acquired the incident and sent an agent from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting and if there are any injuries.