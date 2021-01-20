Virginia Jan. 20 COVID-19 update: 4,515 new cases, 63 deaths; Vaccine doses up to 18K per day on average

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,515 new coronavirus cases, 63 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,098 current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,515 , 455,591 total), trending up , at record levels (6,149 per day on average)

, total), , Case incidence rate: 72.2 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

people, New deaths ( +63, 5,861 total), trending up overall (44 per day on average )

5,861 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( -75, 3,098 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,098 total), , Testing ( 13.5% 7-day average of positive tests), back down recently , averaging around 34K tests per day

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 34K tests per day Doses administered (+18,663 today, 360,051 total, 18,740 on average)

Doses distributed (943,400), no new doses distributed to Virginia this week

Metrics continue to remain at or near record levels overall, with more than 6,000 cases per day on average. That’s in the top 10 nationally for cases per capita, the New York Times coronavirus tracker shows.

Vaccine rollout is still slow despite some of the state moving to phase 1b. However, Virginia is almost near the short-term goal of 25,000 shots per day (currently 18,740). Virginia officials have said they just don’t have enough doses coming in through the federal Operation Warp Speed (none added this week) to open up mass vaccine sites and other ways of administering the vaccine at this time. Joe Biden has pledged to use several different methods to help get vaccines to people, including using the Defense Production Act to increase supply of materials needed for the vaccine.

Many in Virginia’s phase 1a (health care workers and nursing homes) are also still in the process of getting vaccinated.

Nationally, things are improving somewhat, with some states seeing cases go down slightly. The U.S. is still reporting about 3,000 COVID-19 deaths per day, and surpassed 400,000 total on Tuesday.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.7M tests, 144k cases, 123,820 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 2,141 deaths. pic.twitter.com/uEoLizfd7W — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 20, 2021

Local cases

Tidewater/Hampton Roads as a whole is still seeing cases go up, particularity in Chesapeake and the Peninsula. COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped recently, including by 91 patients today.

Accomack: 2,187 cases, 150 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+11 cases)

Chesapeake: 13,055 cases, 685 hospitalized, 116 deaths (+373 cases, +12 hospitalized, +1 death)

+12 hospitalized, +1 death) Franklin: 776 cases, 42 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+4 cases, + 1 death)

Gloucester: 1,278 cases, 38 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Hampton: 6,231 cases, 215 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+137 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,931 cases, 91 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+20 cases, + 1 death)

James City County: 2,888 cases, 108 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+63 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 390 cases, 16 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

Newport News: 8,252 cases, 230 hospitalized, 76 deaths ( +151 cases , +1 hospitalized)

, +1 hospitalized) Norfolk: 11,514 cases, 626 hospitalized, 123 deaths (+122 cases)

Northampton: 575 cases, 61 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 491 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 5,954 cases, 488 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+76 cases,+ 14 hospitalized,+ 1 death)

Southampton: 1,602 cases, 39 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 5,116 cases, 273 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+86 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 23,367 cases, 948 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+293 cases, +42 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 411 cases, 23 hospitalized, 8 deaths (-6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

York: 2,137 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+38 cases)

Key local metrics

1,404 new cases, trending up

13 new deaths , trending up

-91 current hospitalizations (721 total), back down slightly

Test positivity: 18.4%, trending up overall

Test positivity (Sunday’s numbers)

Chesapeake — 22.9% — trending up overall

Eastern Shore — 16.5% — trending back down

Hampton — 17.2% — trending back down

Norfolk — 17.7% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 17% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 21.2% — trending back down

Virginia Beach — 17.8% — trending back down

Western Tidewater —17.4% — trending back down

