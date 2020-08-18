Virginia horse euthanized after contracting mosquito-borne diseases

(WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), a horse stabled in Chesapeake has tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV).

The female horse was euthanized on Friday, Aug. 7 after showing neurological symptoms. No other horses were infected.

The incident was used as a reminder for horse owners to speak to their veterinarians about vaccinating their horses for EEE and WNV.

The mortality rate for WNV is 30 percent and up to 90 percent for EEE. Vaccinations for the mosquito-borne illnesses, are effective for six to 12 months. There is no cure for the disease.

Click here for more information on symptoms and how to control mosquitoes around horses.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: