CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health and Chesapeake Health Department announces the Intercoastal Waterway has reopened.

A portion of the Intercoastal Waterway was closed to recreational activities earlier this month due to a sewage spill.

The release of the raw sewage spill was impacting the water quality in that area.

The Chesapeake Health Department monitored the water quality in the river since the raw sewage spill.

Water sampling results by the Hampton Road Sanitation District confirm that the area is now safe for recreational activities.