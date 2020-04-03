Viral dance challenge started in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, VA. (WAVY)- A viral dance challenge that’s gained popularity over the last month started in Hampton Roads.

Earlier this year, 10 On Your Side interviewed local middle school teacher, PJ Howard, who came up with the idea for the #PGrooveChallenge. Since that interview, celebrities and others across the world have joined in.

“Everybody’s doing this dance. It’s just like wow, this was my whole purpose,” Howard told WAVY’s Kara Dixon over a Facetime video call.

Howard told 10 On Your Side that he came up with the dance last summer to spread positivity. He says he approached local musical artist Tahj to write the song and “Hit Yo Groove” was created.

“It feels good. It feels rewarding because I started this dance, this dance challenge that everyone is doing. When people didn’t have faith in it, when it first started, and people saw it move slow, I knew where it could possibly go. I wasn’t going to give up on it. I knew it could be a thing,” he said.

Howard says the song’s popularity started after a popular high school basketball player got Lebron James’ sons to do the dance on Tik Tok.

Now, Howard says he is getting thousands of views on various social media accounts and has seen artists like Ciara, Alicia Keyes and Chance the Rapper join in.

“I’m like wow, this is about to get real,” said Tahj after seeing the celebrities participate. “Every celebrity I see do it now, I’m surprised. Especially when Ciara did it because she’s one of the greatest,” he said.

Tahj, who is from Chesapeake, is also a sophomore at Virginia State University. He started his rap career last year after his cousin died.

He says the dance is for everyone — young and old.

“I hope they feel happy. It’s a positive song. There’s not a lot of positive music going around,” he said.

Tahj, who is majoring in psychology, hopes to continue a career in music but he also wants to be a therapist. He says he hopes his music is healing and continues to help people like “Hit Yo Groove.”

“It’s just a fun experience. You can do it with your family. It’s a positive song. I like to promote positivity,” he said.

The musician says it’s a blessing to see the song doing so well and believes this is only the beginning.

Howard says seeing so many kids recognizing him from the dance challenges and wanting to dance with him warms his heart.

That’s why he created another dance challenge that dropped today.

Tahj says he is working on new music and videos and hopefully by this time next year will be touring.

