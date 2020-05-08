Video: Chesapeake firefighters surprise 5-year-old on her birthday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus is making most birthday parties a bust, so the Chesapeake Fire Department wanted to cheer up one local 5-year-old on her special day.

The CFD surprised Victoria Elicerio at her Deep Creek home on Wednesday. Victoria was supposed to have her 5th birthday party at FunVille Playground and Cafe, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFD wanted to make sure that Victoria still had a great day, so they rolled through the neighborhood with the sirens on. They brought her balloons, a card, and some candy, said her aunt, Stephanie Jensen.

Jensen, who spoke on behalf of Victoria’s family, said that the CFD went “above and beyond” to make the 5-year-old girl feel special. She said the Chesapeake Police Department also came to the neighborhood about 30 minutes later to wish Victoria a happy birthday.

“They really made her day. It meant a lot to see the smile on her face,” Jensen said. “She waited 30 minutes outside waiting on her surprise. She didn’t know they were coming.”

