Video: Chesapeake child hit by a car gets back on his bike

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Aesia Toliver caught up with 5-year-old Jason Jones, who is recovering after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. Not only is he healing well, but he is already back on his bike!

Jason was riding through his Chesapeake neighborhood on Dec. 3 when tragedy struck. Jason got pinned under the car that hit him and endured a lung injury and broken ribs among other injuries. Despite extensive injuries, he was only in the hospital for about a week.

Jason says because he was wearing his helmet, his brain didn’t get hurt.

Catch Aesia’s heartwarming story and hear Jason’s advice to other bike riders… tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4:30 and 5:30.

